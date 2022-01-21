Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Obituary: Whanganui's Mike Price leaves a legacy of love and goodwill with a few dad jokes

6 minutes to read
Mike Price is remembered for his technical abilities, business acumen and his great sense of humour. Photo / Supplied

Mike Price is remembered for his technical abilities, business acumen and his great sense of humour. Photo / Supplied

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

The soundtrack for Mike Price's farewell service was Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, beginning with the solemn Funeral for a Friend and progressing to the up-tempo dance tracks he enjoyed.

The business owner, technical

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.