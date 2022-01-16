Whanganui District Council is conducting a survey on digital access and confidence in the community. Photo / Paul Taylor

Whanganui District Council is conducting a survey on digital access and confidence in the community. Photo / Paul Taylor

Whanganui District Council is collecting information on internet access and the level of digital confidence in the Whanganui District with a survey that's open to the whole community.

The survey is to help the council better understand the current state of online access and services throughout the district.

The council's connected community adviser, Jo Buckingham, said everyone in the Whanganui district was encouraged to complete the survey and help others to do so.

"As we implement the council's digital strategy, this information will help us gauge the need for improvements to digital access or support in our libraries and community organisations. We can then look to attract national funding for digital inclusion initiatives," she said.

"It's not just for those who use the internet regularly."

Buckingham said people who did not use the internet would have opportunities to participate by paper, at events or by phone.

Council staff and volunteers would also do mail drops in some suburbs and door-knock to help people complete the survey and make sure that a wide range of people could participate.

"It is important that the survey shows both the good and not so good stories of people's digital journeys in the community," Buckingham said.

"Having the ability to use the internet or access services digitally is becoming more and more important, especially during these uncertain times with Covid-19. We've already seen the barriers people face if they are unable to do things online like study or work remotely.

"We want our community to speak up and tell us what they are seeing in their lives when it comes to digital access and confidence. The survey is also intended to become an annual check-up on internet access and confidence in our district so we can continue to make Whanganui a better digital environment for all."

The survey closes at 5pm on Tuesday, February 22.

Participants have the chance to win one of several prizes donated by Tuatahi First Fibre (formerly known as Ultrafast Fibre). Prizes include one of three tablets and 12 Prezzy Cards to the value of $25 each.

To complete the online survey visit whanganui.govt.nz/digital-survey and complete online or download and print a hard copy. Paper copies can be requested from Whanganui District Council at 101 Guyton St or by calling 06 349 0001.