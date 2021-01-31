Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

My hopes and dreams for 2022

9 minutes to read
What's coming in 2022? Photo / 123rf

What's coming in 2022? Photo / 123rf

Whanganui Chronicle
By: and

To help bring in the new year Whanganui Chronicle reporters Mike Tweed and Ethan Griffiths asked a range of local people for their hopes and expectations in the year ahead. Here's what they had to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.