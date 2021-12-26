Whanganui weather: A little bit of rain and then plenty of sun

Besides some showers in the middle of the week, locals can expect to see plenty of sun as we close in on 2021.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Monday should be quite a pleasant day with no significant weather events.

"It may be partly cloudy for most of the area. Inland it looks like there could be a few showers later on."

On Tuesday, a few clouds are expected to roll through with some showers.

"It looks like the main weather comes in the next day. We have some showers for most of the region and that continues into Wednesday."

However, after Wednesday it looks to be clearing up nicely and a return to mostly fine conditions.

The temperature may drop slightly on Wednesday and Thursday as the southwesterly change brings in cooler conditions.

"Towards the end of the week, you will see those temperatures climb back up."

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s all week, with it climbing as New Year's Eve approaches.

"It is still a little far out looking at New Year's Day, but we can see there is a good chance of more of a high-pressure situation which usually spells good news for weather conditions so hopefully a good sign."