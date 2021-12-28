Locals flock to Kai Iwi Beach over Christmas break

According to the Whanganui Surf Lifesaving Club, Kai Iwi Beach has been significantly busier than Castlecliff over the Christmas break. Photo / Bevan Conley

Locals have made the most of the hot weather and flocked to some of Whanganui's best swimming spots over the Christmas break.

Chairperson of Whanganui Surf Lifesaving Club James Newell said everything has been running smoothly at Castlecliff and Kai Iwi Beach over the last few days.

But he urged locals to take care and swim between the flags, with the threat of potential rips.

There had not been any concerning incidents with swimmers so far, he said.

Rips (outgoing currents that can quickly carry people away from shore) are a common occurrence on Whanganui coastlines and they can be very dangerous.

Swimmers are advised to avoid swimming in or near a rip.

Newell said Castlecliff had felt a bit quieter this year compared with recent years.

He said more people made their way out to Kai Iwi beach.

Newell said Mowhanau has been jam-packed over the last few days, particularly on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

With it being quite windy at the moment, he said locals are making the most of the natural shelter from the surrounding hillsides in Kai Iwi.

Castlecliff and Kai-Iwi Beaches will be patrolled by Surf Lifeguards every day from February 6.

Meanwhile at the wharf, Coastguard Wanganui president Garry Hawkins said they have been a bit quieter over this Christmas break due to the high winds on the water.

"It has been pretty quiet because of the weather. We had a few boats out on [Tuesday].

"You can't get out if it is windy. Hopefully the weather will settle down after the new year and people can get out there and go fishing, but it is pretty quiet at the moment."

He mentioned the rescue of a kayaker on December 23 being the main water incident to occur over the Christmas break.

The kayaker had travelled down the Whanganui River and attempted to navigate the Whanganui bar, intending to land at Castlecliff Beach, when he capsized.

Coastguard Wanganui volunteers were alerted by a member of the public who had witnessed the kayaker capsize and become separated from their kayak.

Coastguard and Surf Lifesaving Whanganui finally sighted the kayaker about 3km down the coast and 1km out to sea.

The man was brought on board the Coastguard rescue vessel and taken back to shore before being transferred to Whanganui Hospital for further checks.