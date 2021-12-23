Whanganui District Council urges public to follow pool rules

Those erecting either in-ground or above-ground pools this summer need to ensure they are meeting regulations, the district council says. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Council is urging residents to ensure their pools are up to legal standard this summer, as well as being aware of the danger a small body of water presents.

Building control manager Greg Hoobin said home swimming pools were great for family fun and relaxation, but owning a pool came with responsibilities.

"Everyone needs to be mindful that dangers exist, even for something as innocent as an inflatable paddling pool," Hoobin said.

Under council regulations, any pool that has a depth of 40cm or more must have a barrier erected around it - regardless of whether or not small children live on the property.

"It doesn't matter whether it's a permanent pool or a portable, kitset or inflatable pool – the rule still applies."

There are some exceptions to the rule, Hoobin said, such as above-ground pools that already have sides at least 1.2 metres high.

In-ground pools and above-ground pools without sides require fencing, which must be 1.2 metres or higher, meet council fencing and material requirements, and have received building consent from the council.

"To qualify as an effective barrier, the sides of a pool need to be smooth so there's no projections that can be used as footholds.

"Also, the ladder or means of getting into the pool needs to be taken away whenever the pool isn't in use," Hoobin said.

The rules also apply to spa pools without lockable lids.

"Most children who drown in residential pools do so because there's no fence, a deteriorating fence, gates and latches that fail or gates that are left propped open.

"Please get in touch with the council now to arrange a building consent so you can have peace of mind this summer and get on with enjoying all of the fun that a home pool brings."