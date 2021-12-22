Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Russell Bell: How my 2021 predictions went and what I want in 2022

5 minutes to read
Staff at Wanganui Enterprises. Russell Bell sings the praises of the organisation in his last column of 2021. Photo / Bevan Conley

Russell Bell
By
Russell Bell

Columnist

Every year, around about this time, I look back at some predictions that I would have made at the same time the year prior – they are generally about how the year would pan out.

