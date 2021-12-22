Russell Bell: How my 2021 predictions went and what I want in 2022

Staff at Wanganui Enterprises. Russell Bell sings the praises of the organisation in his last column of 2021. Photo / Bevan Conley

Every year, around about this time, I look back at some predictions that I would have made at the same time the year prior – they are generally about how the year would pan out. And 2021 is no exception.

2020 was reasonably exceptional, back in January of that year while on holiday I read an article about a mystery infection that had gained traction in a city called Wuhan – with focus on a "wet market". which just happened to be across the road from a virology lab. So, around December of 2020, after unprecedented responses to the novel pathogen, I found predicting 2021's path pretty difficult - in so much as any potential outcome was just as likely as the next.

It was also around that time that I heard of a friend's Auckland business going under (16 employees not counting the owner) and there was also the realisation that new variants were mutating and increasing the transmissibility of the virus. So, the one thought that occurred to me strongest was that in 2021 there was potential for more lockdowns.

And so it came to pass, regularly for Aucklanders, but particularly for Whanganui in August-September when we found ourselves locked down again in an attempt to achieve what no other country had managed – elimination of Delta. The rest is now history but as the World Health Organisation runs out of Greek letters (not all of them will be an anagram for "moronic" like the latest one), I find predicting 2022 even more challenging than 2021. Adding to Covid, rampant inflation, potential global financial crisis with Chinese developer Evergrande as the catalyst and the abject failure of the world to rein in polluting "developing" nations means there are some dark clouds on the horizon (to name but three).

But one matter has all the attention. Unfortunately, the respiratory virus from "unknown" origins is naturally dividing us (evidenced by watching how bystanders react to unmasked patrons – you only have to watch what happens when somebody coughs or sneezes). And, while I disagree completely with the stance of anti-vaxxers, the legislated separation of unvaccinated and subsequent closures of businesses is just plain unkind and wrong – and will be a more lasting and memorable legacy for this government than its intended climate or ending-poverty missions. And regular readers will know my view on the "traffic lights", whose stay could well be cut short if we continue to prove that our luck has run out with our patchwork MIQ.

But it is too easy in these times to reside on the negative side of the ledger. So, I'm on a mission to end this year with positive(s).

And they are there if you look for them. The guts, determination and willpower of our SME sector is one. Our fabulous hospitality businesses, who we need to support over summer while we still can. Then there is our community spirit, which is evident in both our business sector and not-for-profits. And on Saturday afternoon, on TVNZ 1, a local charitable enterprise won a national award and provided a good-news story that we all need right now.

Wanganui Enterprises is a jewel in the Whanganui business fabric. For almost 30 years, it has provided training and employment opportunities to the disabled in our community. Led by an unpaid and volunteer board, dedicated management, and a great team of workers, the business produces the renowned and iconic Five Star kennels and runs. And they do this with great success.

Everyone needs to know that Wanganui Enterprises is the winner of the 2021 ACC Attitude Employer Award (Westpac and OCS Ltd West Coast were the other finalists). The award is testament to the original vision of all those years ago that continues today. It is also testament to the dedicated team, which contributes more than an ordinary business – particularly in the area of pastoral care. The joy of the workers when the award was presented to Denise Allen (HR and training manager) made me so happy for them and, for a short time, made me forget about the tough year that we all experienced in 2021. We need more of this type of thing.

And it is here that I give you my wish for Christmas and 2022. I hope that you find peace, success, happiness, and good health over the holidays and in the months to come. And, if you want to, I'd encourage you to give your support to enterprises and charities like Wanganui Enterprises because it is through their presence and contribution that we can find truly positive and uplifting stories of success.

Merry Christmas everyone, I will see you in 2022.