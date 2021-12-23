Horizons Regional Council to highlight summer science programmes

Horizons' science team sampling at one of their 80 monitored swim spots. Photo / Supplied

Horizons Regional Council has shone a spotlight on some of the environmental science and monitoring programmes that underpin its policies.

Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said the council's vision for the region was "Tō tātou rohe – taiao ora, tangata ora, mauri ora / Our place – a healthy environment where people are thriving."

"Horizons' science and monitoring programmes help us to report on the state of our environment and inform our decisions, including refining our approach, to ensure we target the right issues with the right actions," Keedwell said.

Horizons will run a summer science series until March to highlight some of its programmes, with an emphasis on freshwater, biodiversity and climate change.

"The health of freshwater is one of our priority areas, with our research and monitoring activities helping to determine how water is allocated, how quality can be maintained and improved, and how use is changing over time," Keedwell said.

"This work involves measuring river flows, groundwater levels, rainfall levels and water quality, and using this information to report, analyse and support policy and programme decisions that are made about this valuable resource.

"Recognising Te Mana o te Wai, and ensuring that we are leaving our environment in a good state for future generations, drives many of Horizons' freshwater activities."

Between November and April, the council's science team monitors the health of 80 swim spots for potentially toxic algae (Cyanobacteria) and E.coli at freshwater sites, and Enterococci at coastal sites.

Horizons science manager Dr Lizzie Daly said E.coli and Enterococci were indicators of faecal contamination that, at high levels, indicated a potential risk to human health.

"Weekly samples collected from each of the region's monitored swim spots are sent to an independent accredited lab for testing," Daly said.

"Results for these two indicators are received within 48 hours.

"Cyanobacteria appears as black mats on rocks in rivers and as green scum in and above water in lakes. These mats eventually peel off the rocks and wash up on riverbanks. Cyanobacteria can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and dogs."

Horizons' research assistants were trained to identify Cyanobacteria at swim spot sites and update the results on the Land Air Water Aotearoa (Lawa) website as soon as practically possible.

"All results are updated on the Lawa website where interactive maps show each of the swim spots tagged by a red, amber or green location marker to indicate whether it is safe to swim that week."

Horizon staff members work in the wider Manawatū-Whanganui region throughout the year to collect environmental data, fix barriers to native fish passage, manage pest plants and animals, and plant to prevent nutrients and sediment from entering waterways.

"Over the next few months we look to highlight some of our key science programmes and those that we work with which includes tangata whenua, iwi, central government and Crown Research Institutes, our regional council counterparts, the region's city and district councils, and catchment care and community groups," Keedwell said.