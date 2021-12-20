Whanganui schools awarded funding for environmental projects in 2022

Enviroschool Whanganui Intermediate School are one of 23 to receive grants as part of the Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund. Photo / Bevan Conley

A number of Whanganui Enviroschools have secured grants for environmental and sustainability projects.

Horizon Regional Council has awarded 23 grants to Enviroschools in the Manawatū – Whanganui region as part of the Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund.

Formally known as the Enviroschools Action Fund, it was renamed at the end of 2019 in memory of former Horizons councillor Pat Kelly, who was a huge advocate for the programme.

Just under $20,000 will go across the 23 grants.

"All of the applications meet the eligibility criteria and full allocation of funding has been shared across the projects, covering most districts in the region," said Horizons senior environmental educator Sarah Williams.

"This is the fourth year Horizons has offered this funding. Each year we see an increase in the number of schools and centres participating in the Enviroschools programme, and we recognise the value of having funding available to support these projects."

"Sometimes just a small amount of money is all it takes to kick a project off."

With the number of Enviroschools increasing, the amount of funding available has gone from $13,000 to $20,000.

"Popular projects tend to be linked with food sustainability. That typically includes the community, the creation of vegetable gardens, purchasing of tunnel houses, planting of fruit trees and water tanks featuring high on the list of desired projects," said Williams.

Schools and centres in the area that received grants include Bulls School, Mangaweka School, Pukeokahu School, Marton School, Follett Street Kindergarten, Tokirima School, First Years Learning Centre, Brunswick School, Love and Learn Care & Education, Whanganui Girls College, Whanganui Intermediate School and Westmere School.