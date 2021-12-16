Whanganui Intermediate School's Gillian Eades retiring after 50-plus years in education

Gillian Eades has seen thousands of students come and go during her 38 years at Whanganui Intermediate School. Photo / Logan Tutty

Clearing out the office as the school year wraps up felt very different this year for Whanganui Intermediate School's Gillian Eades.

The deputy principal is retiring after 38 years at the school, and a total of 51 years in the education sector.

Eades started at Whanganui Intermediate in 1983, after stints at Rutherford Intermediate, Koputaroa School and schools in Levin and Huntly.

A Dunedin native, she moved to Huntly shortly after completing teachers' college.

"It was a little bit of a culture shock. I had a great social life up there."

She later moved to Levin where she met her husband, a Whanganui man who convinced her to move to his hometown.

"I came up here and we got married and I never moved away."

In 2000, Eades was asked to take on a larger role but didn't want to leave the classroom entirely.

A compromise was made, where she would teach a class in the morning and then take on more administrative work in the afternoon.

"He really wanted me out of the classroom, but I really liked the kids. I said I can, but I want to teach the kids and the core subjects in the morning. I loved that. It worked well for both of us."

She said a lot had changed during her 50 years in education, with different standards and new technologies making their impact in schools.

Add in the last two years of living and teaching in the Covid-19 world and it had certainly been a different few years, Eades said.

"Education is always evolving. It is always moving on and there are always new ideas, sometimes it comes around in circles. That is where ... an experienced teacher comes in because they've been through that before."

Whanganui Intermediate principal Katherine Ellery applauded Eades for her work and service over her time at the school, saying she would be calling Eades if she needed some advice.

"What more can you say, she has been amazing."

She had a farewell dinner and drinks with her colleagues and family at Heritage House in early December, reminiscing on all the memories they had shared and created over the last five decades.

"If I had my time again, I would choose teaching. I've had a wonderful career. Lovely kids who still come to see me and catch up with me. They pop in and tell me all their news.

"I've made so many friends and had great supportive colleagues. Supporting, mentoring and guiding me, the colleagues I've worked with have been wonderful.

"I would really like to thank everyone. Past teachers, past pupils; I would really like to thank them. They've made my career."