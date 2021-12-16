Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Intermediate School's Gillian Eades retiring after 50-plus years in education

3 minutes to read
Gillian Eades has seen thousands of students come and go during her 38 years at Whanganui Intermediate School. Photo / Logan Tutty

Gillian Eades has seen thousands of students come and go during her 38 years at Whanganui Intermediate School. Photo / Logan Tutty

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

Clearing out the office as the school year wraps up felt very different this year for Whanganui Intermediate School's Gillian Eades.

The deputy principal is retiring after 38 years at the school, and a total

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.