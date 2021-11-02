Whanganui schools get behind waste minimisation and tree planting programme

Whanganui schools recycled 124 tonnes of paper and cardboard during the first year of the Paper4trees programme. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui schools recycled 124 tonnes of paper and cardboard during the first year of the Paper4trees programme. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui children and young people are making a huge contribution to the local environment by participating in the nationwide Paper4trees waste minimisation and tree planting programme.

As an incentive to divert as much paper and cardboard from landfill as possible, Paper4trees provides all participating pre-schools and schools with one native tree or plant free of charge for every two cubic metres of paper and cardboard they recycle.

The Paper4trees programme in Whanganui is co-funded by Whanganui District Council's Waste Minimisation Fund and promoted by the Environmental Education for Resource Sustainability Trust.

"The programme encourages pre-schools and schools to recycle their paper and cardboard by providing free 30-litre classroom recycling bins for every room that creates paper and cardboard waste," said council waste adviser Stuart Hylton.

The council then collects and recycles all the paper and cardboard from participating schools.

There were 50 Whanganui schools and pre-schools registered for Paper4trees during the 2019 to 2020 period, Hylton said.

"Over this time they recycled 124 tonnes of paper and cardboard, saving 994 cubic metres of landfill space and reducing the amount of CO2 from being produced in landfills by 671 tonnes," said Hylton.

"Paper4trees rewarded our tamariki and rangatahi during this period by supplying 450 native trees to plant out, an outstanding achievement for all involved as well as our community's environment."

Whanganui schools and pre-schools can join the Paper4trees programme by visiting: paper4trees.co.nz

The Paper4trees programme supplies pre-schools and schools with recycling bins for paper and cardboard.

Schools then contact Wanganui District Council to arrange for a free monthly collection of bins containing paper and cardboard, as well as plastic bottles and aluminium and steel cans.

Hylton said the council is happy to visit pre-schools and schools to discuss recycling needs. Participating schools and pre-schools record their recycling efforts on the Paper4trees website then order their free native trees and plants.

The Paper4trees website also has downloadable resources such as recycling bin posters and a classroom poster.

To contact Whanganui District Council for the collection of all school recycling, please email: stuart.hylton@whanganui.govt.nz or call Stuart Hylton on 027 446 5352 or 06 349 0001.