The hospitality sector faces tougher restrictions under the red light setting. Photo / 123RF

Whanganui's hospitality and events sectors are once again grappling with a change in Covid-19 regulations with the entire country now in the red light setting.

But one restaurant owner is encouraging people to "get on" and "make the best of it".

Monday was Whanganui's first full day under the red light setting. Under it, gatherings in hospitality, indoor and outdoor settings, and gyms - where vaccine passes are used - are limited to 100 people.

Without passes, hospitality services must remain contactless and public gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Maria Lane Eatery & Bar owner Bryce Mason said numbers there could never reach 100 and it was business as usual for him.

"It's pretty much like the last two years really. Get down and get on with it. Make the best of it," he said.

"We need to go to the next phase and get on with it. The rest of the world is getting on with it."

Omicron has arrived at a relatively good time for New Zealand, Mason believed.

"I'm glad we've got an opportunity to get through Omicron before winter sets in. That's one upside at the moment."

But boutique spirit festival On The Rocks, which was planned for this weekend, will not be going ahead as planned.

Organiser Gioia Damosso said it would be either cancelled, with the 200 tickets refunded, or postponed.

"I hope that eventually we will be able to host some events for everyone in Whanganui to go to. It might be better to do smaller events rather than larger-style festivals in the current climate," she said.

Meanwhile, people will again have to remain seated at Frank Bar and Eatery, owner Lez Kiriona said.

"Guests do have to sit down, that's the only issue. Otherwise, we're pretty good to go."

The return to staying seated is "a bit harsh".

Front-facing staff will wear masks, he said, but they are too hot for the kitchen.

He's not too worried about business under red - but said there are a lot of unknowns.

On the other hand, Cafe 141 Bakery & Coffee Shop owner Prathna Sok said the red light setting made business very slow.

"Many people don't come to town at all. Town is very quiet. I think it really affects businesspeople like us."

Many of the customers at his seven-day-a-week business are retired and older and others may decide to work from home.

"People are scared to come to town," he said.

The Whanganui Artist Open Studios from March 19 to 27 should be able to go ahead, co-ordinator Charlie Meyerhoff said.

Artists will decide whether to have a vaccinated or unvaccinated venue in March, and visitors will be told. The artists will be asked to have a sign outside, giving the maximum number they can host at a time.

Everyone involved will be masked, and the trust will meet this week to decide whether to hold any public events as part of the open studios.

"I think for Whanganui we are one of the luckier events because it's spread around 84 studios and there will be not so many crowds," Meyerhoff said.