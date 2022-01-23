Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield arrive at Sunday's press conference to announce the move to red. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield arrive at Sunday's press conference to announce the move to red. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Whanganui has joined the rest of the country in the red traffic light Covid-19 setting as communities prepare for a potential Omicron outbreak.

Nine Covid cases in Motueka were confirmed to have the Omicron variant, prompting the decision, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, announcing the country would move to red from 11.59pm on Sunday.

Omicron is slowly creeping towards Whanganui, with Palmerston North having several locations of interest pop up in the last few days.

There are no active cases or locations of interest in Whanganui or surrounding areas.

Under the red light setting, life doesn't change too much from being under orange.

With a vaccine pass, gatherings at weddings, funerals and tangi are limited to 100 people.

Gathering numbers in hospitality, indoor and outdoor settings and gyms are also limited to 100 people.

Without passes, hospitality services must remain contactless and public gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Domestic travel can continue and there are no borders around regions.

Ardern said she was not considering stopping schools from reopening or mandating child vaccines for those returning to school.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said he suspected the impromptu press conference could have meant only one thing; community transmission and a move to red.

"I would much rather them act on the basis of facts rather than the timing. Even though 11am on a Sunday isn't a great time to make an announcement, you have to act quickly."

McDouall was at a supermarket when the announcement was made, saying he noticed quite a few more people in there as he was leaving.

"It isn't a lockdown so I think we should remember that, but it is still a fairly scary situation.

"It feels a bit like 2020 when it [Covid-19] was first announced. That feeling of inevitability and a little bit scary."

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the move to red was inevitable and asked locals to be responsible. Photo / Bevan Conley

McDouall reminded people to be vigilant and wary, saying the virus travelled with people, not on its own.

"If we don't travel much and limit our journeys, we limit the ways it can get into our community."

He asked those who were eligible for boosters to get them and if people were at all sick to stay home.

"I do have to honour all those health workers who will be on the frontline and preparing for a potential surge. Those at hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, they are absolutely heroes."

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner said it was disappointing to be moving back into the red setting, but she fully supported the decision that the protection of the community came first.

"Our Whanganui businesses are well-practised in operating within the 'life in red' setting so, to a degree, for many of us it is not an unfamiliar environment.

"Our message to businesses right now is you are not alone, if you need help ask; look after yourself and others. As part of your preparation for the move, communicate to staff and customers so they know what to expect and how you can together continue to do business and maintain a framework of protection to keep everyone safe and well.

"Business owners should know if they are challenged by this move there is a confidential ear available through the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce, so please reach out to us."

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis said the move to red was expected as Omicron making its way through the country was inevitable.

"No other country has been able to keep out Omicron for very long so there was no way we would be any different.

"We have seen huge numbers of Omicron cases at the border so it was always a matter of when, not if. We have seen how quickly Omicron spreads once it's in our community."

Lewis said it was hard to imagine what a outbreak might look like.

While there were no cases in the region, Lewis said it gave people time to proactively prepare.

"I encourage those who are eligible for their boosters to go get them.

"The other thing I would encourage people to do is making sure their first aid kits at home are up to date. Panadol, ibruprofen, throat lozenges, things you might need if you get sick.

"If someone in your household tests positive, the whole household will be in isolation. So you need to come up with a plan with neighbours, friends or family to make sure they can still get groceries and supplies."

It is another tough break for the events sector, with many likely to re-evaluate whether they can go ahead.

Russell Sears, of the Whanganui Sports Heritage Trust, said the Cooks Classic athletics event would go ahead under a different schedule.

Set for Sunday, January 30, the event would now be held behind closed doors.

Sears said they were prepared for any and all situations by having a solid plan if there was a sudden move to the red light setting.

This year's Cooks Classic, featuring top athletes such as shotputter Tom Walsh, will go on behind closed doors due to the move to red. Photo / Greg Bowker

He said it was while it was upsetting that there would be no crowd for the annual athletics meet, there was very little that could be done about it.

"We have planned for it and the athletes knew the alternative programme that would be used if we went to red."

There would be three separate 'bubbles' across the evening to make sure the event adhered to gathering limits.

"It is disappointing but we have planned for it. At least we have a week to amend our original plans. It would have been a lot worse if it was the night before."

He said it was important the event went ahead for the athletes, who could use times or marks for qualification for other events such as Commonwealth Games or World Championships.

"They are the ones that would miss out if we cancelled the meeting."

An updated schedule would be available by Wednesday and the whole event would be livestreamed, Sears said.

Taste Whanganui's On the Rocks boutique spirits festival, which is planned for Saturday, January 29, has been disrupted twice already by Covid-19 restrictions. Event organisers have been contacted for comment about the move to the red setting.

Vaccination centres for the coming week

Monday, January 24

Te Rito: 62 Victoria Ave, 10 to 3pm

Central City Pharmacy: 121 Victoria Ave, 9.30am to 12.30pm – booked appointments only

Tuesday, January 25

Te Rito: 62 Victoria Ave, 9am to 4pm

Trafalgar Square: Top car park, 100 Taupō Quay, 9am to 2pm

Central City Pharmacy: 121 Victoria Ave, 1.30pm to 4.30 – booked appointments only

Aramoho Shopping Centre: 152 Somme Parade, 3pm to 7pm

Covid-19 vaccination clinic for children with disabilities - 5-11-year-olds only - Bookings are essential: Te Rito, 62 Victoria Ave, 4pm to 7pm. Bookings only available through Sarah Morrell or Emily Mason 0800 888 479

Wednesday, January 26

Te Rito: 62 Victoria Ave, 9am to 4pm

Central City Pharmacy: 121 Victoria Ave, 1.30pm to 4.30pm – booked appointments only

Gonville: Softball Park, 10am to 2pm

Thursday, January 27

Te Rito: 62 Victoria Ave, 9am to 4pm

Central City Pharmacy: 121 Victoria Ave, 1.30pm to 4.30pm – booked appointments only

Whanganui East: Kowhai Park, 3pm to 6pm

Ohakune: Tangiwai, State Highway 49, 10am to 3pm

Friday, January 28

Te Rito: 62 Victoria Ave, 9am to 4pm

Central City Pharmacy: 121 Victoria Ave, 1.30pm to 4.30pm – booked appointments only Trafalgar

Square: Top car park, 100 Taupō Quay, 9am to 2pm

Springvale: Stadium car park, 9am to 12pm

Castlecliff: Lundon Park, 3pm to 6pm

The CBAC Covid testing clinic at Whanganui Hospital is open seven days a week. On Monday to Friday it is open 8am to 3pm, and on Saturday and Sunday 8am to 12pm.