Air Chathams is offering scenic Whanganui flights in its restored DC3 Douglas aircraft during the anniversary weekend. Photo / David Haxton

With the cancellation of Vintage Weekend Whanganui vintage transport fans might be missing out on land-based experiences this year - but they can still take to the skies.

Air Chathams is bringing its 1945 Douglas DC-3 to town and offering scenic flights over the three days of Wellington Anniversary Weekend.

"We can safely go ahead with the flights under Covid restrictions and five of the flights are fully booked," chief operating officer Duane Emeny said.

"The Ministry of Transport has advised that the flights come under the private charter category so mask-wearing will be optional although vaccination passes will be required."

Emeny said the onboard use of electronic devices has also been approved for the flights.

"That should make it fun for people who want to shoot photos and videos to record their experience.

"All we need now are great weather conditions."

The DC-3 was purchased and restored by Air Chathams chief executive Craig Emeny in 2009.

Air Chathams chief executive Craig Emeny will be piloting his beloved DC3 for scenic flights in Whanganui next weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

The aircraft was first flown under command of the Royal New Zealand Air Force before it became a passenger commuter for New Zealand National Airways Corporation (NAC) in 1953.

For passenger comfort, the plane was upgraded to a "skyliner" with wide windows and comfortable seating.

After retirement from passenger service, the aircraft was used as a top-dressing craft around New Zealand before it became the property of the Kingdom of Tonga in 2004.

For safety reasons, it was housed in a hangar at Fua'motu until Air Chathams purchased it.

DC-3s were the main type of aircraft used by NAC until the late 1960s and the model has been described as "an icon of the golden age of flight".

To make the experience even more authentic for passengers, Air Chathams replaced their own colours and logo with authentic 1960s NAC red and white colours with stylised kūaka logo in 2019.

Whanganui flights start from 10am on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, January 22-24 at $99 per seat. Book online at airchathams.co.nz or phone 0800 580 127.