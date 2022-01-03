Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Year in Review: December brings traffic lights, first flights and a Covid-19 case in Whanganui

5 minutes to read
Mayor Hamish McDouall greets Air Chathams passengers from Auckland. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at some of the news highlights of another Covid-disrupted year.

December 1

December kicked off with the news that the Boxing Day Cemetery Circuit, held

