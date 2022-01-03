Whanganui Year in Review: December brings traffic lights, first flights and a Covid-19 case in Whanganui

Mayor Hamish McDouall greets Air Chathams passengers from Auckland. Photo / Bevan Conley

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at some of the news highlights of another Covid-disrupted year.

December 1

December kicked off with the news that the Boxing Day Cemetery Circuit, held annually since 1951, was officially cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions and uncertainty.

The decision was made with "huge disappointment, utter frustration and angst", organisers of the 2021 Suzuki International Series said.

"This decision that we have had to make hurts our hearts and souls, but we cannot go on with constantly moving goalposts that we have been doing everything we can to align with for the past few months."

Organisers had tried "everything they possibly could to run the events".

"Sadly, we feel that our series will be the first of many whose ability to run is taken out of our hands."

December 2

Whanganui businesses were preparing for the next Covid-19 challenge - operating under the red traffic light system.

For SourBros Bakery, that meant offering an online shop with a contactless pickup point for unvaccinated customers.

"At least we can direct people to another option. It's not a complete dismissal. You can still get the bread, you just have to abide by the system," co-owner John Wilson said.

Josh Sharkey, of Sharkey's Barbers, said he would be trying to make sure people knew how the traffic light system worked, while High-Kut Bistro owner Kaiming Huang was confident the majority of his customers were already double-vaccinated.

"This is a strange time for everyone. Let's try and be nice to each other," Huang said.

Cars queue at the Whanganui Hospital testing station on Sunday, December 5, after it was revealed there was a case of Covid-19 in the city. Photo / Lewis Gardner

December 4

A case of Covid-19 was found in Whanganui - the first of the Delta outbreak.

Whanganui District Health Board acting chief executive Graham Dyer said the case was discovered in the city on Saturday, December 4.

Having a case in the region was an inevitability, Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said.

"It's disappointing to have happened now, I was hoping that we would stay clear until Christmas, but this is the reality of the situation," he said.

"My key message to everyone is to take personal responsibility. Go and get vaccinated, and if you've got symptoms, go and get tested."

Forensics experts Neville Davidson (left) and Mike Smith said goodbye to the Whanganui Police in December. Photo / Bevan Conley

December 11

Whanganui said farewell to long-serving senior constables in December.

Forensic photographer Neville Davidson and crime scene examiner Mike Smith had a combined 75 years of experience, predominantly in the River City.

"One of the thrills of the job is getting in at the ground floor on big inquiries, and seeing a lot of things behind the scenes that nobody else knows about," Davidson said.

For Smith, covering scenes was not something to which they could build up a complete tolerance.

"We do try and protect ourselves from revisiting the work too much. You've got to be careful that you don't end up dwelling on it and personalising it, and relating.

"That's where you can end up having sleepless nights."

Hunterville was hit hard by heavy rain on the evening of December 13. Photo / Bevan Conley

December 14

Whanganui and Rangitīkei were recovering from the heavy rain and flooding that hit parts of the districts on the night of Monday, December 13.

Hunterville resident Claire Bruce said she had "a little mishap" and was towed out of floodwaters after her car stopped.

"We had to get the tractor and pull it out. We are just waiting for the tow truck to pick it up and take it to the garage."

Hunterville locals called the heavy rain "more of a near miss" after waking up on December 14 fairly unscathed.

One resident said 158mm of rain fell at her property.

At one point it was falling at a rate of 58mm an hour.

The main road connecting the Whanganui River settlement of Pipiriki with the Ruapehu district was closed about 6km outside of Pipiriki village, because of a mudflow.

December 16

Air Chathams flew into Whanganui from Auckland for the first time in four months on December 15, just hours after borders opened around the City of Sails.

Mayor Hamish McDouall was on the ground to greet passengers, and the flight was captained by Air Chathams chief executive Craig Emeny.

"We've been sitting stagnant for going on four months now, so being up in the air heading down here really is quite special," Emeny said.

The flight marked the first arrival of Aucklanders, outside of essential travel, in the region since the country was put into lockdown on August 18.