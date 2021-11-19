'The new, new normal': Are we ready for vaccine passes?

Whanganui locals will soon have to show a Covid-19 vaccine pass to access some community events, hospitality, sport and faith-based gatherings as part of the Government's impending traffic light system/Covid-19 Protection Framework.

It is expected to come into effect shortly after a Cabinet meeting on November 29.

Fully vaccinated people were able to download their pass on the My Covid Record website from Wednesday morning onwards.

Paul Fletcher, a priest at St Peters Anglican Church, said any measures that protected the most vulnerable in society could only be positive, vaccine passes included.

He thought the majority of New Zealand was supportive of the Government's handling of the pandemic.

"You only have to look around other parts of the world to see how much Covid-19 has been an absolute nightmare, and how fortunate and blessed we are in this country," Fletcher said.

In terms of his church's approach to the vaccine pass, Fletcher said they would do what was required.

"It's totally doable, it's 'be flexible or snap'. That's in a religious gathering or in your personal life."

Eddie Tofa says any member of the public can come into his gym at the moment, although that will change if/when vaccine passes come into law. Photo / Bevan Conley

Eddie Tofa, who runs the Rivercity Boxing Gym in Springvale, said anyone who wanted to come along was allowed in the building - vaccinated or not.

When the vaccine pass came into full effect, that would change.

"I'm a very 'free will' kind of person, and I don't want people to miss out on training," Tofa said.

"In saying that, when the pass is made the law I'll make sure it's put in place here."

Tofa said he had been double vaccinated, "for the sake of running the place" and to protect his family.

"If you need to be vaxxed to go to the gym, I'll enforce that rule.

"As you see on TV with people marching and protesting, everybody has their own opinion on this.

"At the end of the day, you've got to do the sensible thing. Either you're vaxxed or you're not, but life goes on."

Online demand for a vaccine pass caused the My Covid Record website to crash on Wednesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

At this stage, retailers can opt in to the vaccine pass system.

Gatshack Whanganui owner Craig Cawley said he wouldn't be implementing anything until it was required by law.

"I don't want to restrict people coming into my shop because we need all the money we can get, Cawley said.

"It's a tough world at the moment. Who knows, we might have to shut next month. Then we've got no income again."

Standing at the door to check vaccination records wasn't something he was willing to do at the moment, Cawley said.

"If the Government makes us do it, then we'll do it to stay open. Let's see what happens."

For Cemetery Circuit organiser Allan "Flea" Willacy, the annual Boxing Day event was still going "full steam ahead", and if vaccine passes were required for entry, then he would comply fully.

"If it's mandated then obviously we have to follow what they do.

"Everyone at the event, spectators, competitors and all, will have to have a passport to come. It's not rocket science, is it?

"We are waiting on the Government's direction."

Planning for the Cemetery Circuit event is still going "full steam ahead". Photo / File

The Whanganui Regional Museum has confirmed it will require all staff, volunteers, and visitors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to enter the museum building.

"Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our community," director Dr Bronwyn Labrum said.

"It is important to us to give our visitors confidence that they are safe when they visit the museum."

Exceptions will only apply if an official medical exemption has been issued by the Ministry of Health.

"Just about all staff are on board with this, and we hope not to lose anyone," Labrum said.

"They will be given ample time to get vaccinated. It's not at all designed to exclude anyone."

Ruapehu District councillor and Ngāti Rangi operations manager Elijah Pue said he thought vaccine passes were necessary to protect the community.

"I would encourage all of our families in this district to go and get the vaccine in the first place, because vaccine numbers are still really low here.

"That's obviously the first step in getting the pass.

Elijah Pue says vaccine passes are necessary to keep the community safe. Photo / Supplied

"The bigger picture here is that first step hasn't been completed for a large part of our community. We're still trying to get people through our doors.

"I'm sure the will [to get vaccinated] is out there, it's about increasing the access for our people to get it done."

Stallholders and customers will soon need a vaccine pass to attend the Whanganui River markets.

Market manager Annette Main said stallholders had been advised of the requirements.

"We acknowledge that this may mean some can no longer attend.

"We are very much hoping that vaccinations will be at the required level by the November 29th decision day, as this will mean Whanganui can be at the orange level which will allow us to run as usual, provided we have the vaccine pass requirements in place."

Details were still to come on what measures the markets would need to have in place to check the passes.

A vaccine pass will soon be required to attend the Whanganui River Markets. Photo / Lewis Gardner

In line with other airlines in New Zealand, Air Chathams will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test for all travellers using their service.

The policy is to be introduced as soon as the country moves to the new Covid-19 protection framework.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have such a committed team that has assisted us through this very difficult time," Air Chathams chief executive Craig Emeny said.

"One hundred per cent of our permanent staff have had at least one dose of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine and our family business is tracking to have a fully vaccinated workforce very soon."

Customers will be expected to travel with a physical or digital copy of their vaccine passes. If customers do not have a one they must have proof of a negative Covid-19 test from at least 72 hours prior to departure.

Owner of the Funky Duck Cafe at Virginia Lake, Dave Hill, said he implemented a "no jab no entry" policy for the premises last week, and was fully supportive of the Government's vaccine pass system.

At present, entry to the cafe is based on an "honesty policy" until the pass came into effect.

"It's about keeping everybody as safe and as healthy as possible."

How do I get my vaccine pass?

People who are fully vaccinated can sign up at My Covid Record or call or call 0800 222 478.

The "My Vaccine Pass" will include a person's name, date of birth and a QR code. This can be saved on a digital device, like a phone, or printed as a physical copy.

Where will it be needed?

Under the Covid Protection Framework people will be required to show a My Vaccine Pass as proof of vaccination status in a range of public settings such as events, hospitality, retail, community, sport, and faith-based gatherings.

They are not required to access supermarkets, pharmacies, all health and disability services, food banks or petrol stations. Proof of vaccination is also not required in education settings, on all public transport (other than air travel), or accessing housing and housing support services under state sector agencies.

Children under the age of 12 are not required to show proof of vaccination.

International passes

People can request international vaccine passes now. These are currently recognised by the EU, and more countries are expected to follow suit.