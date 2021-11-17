Classic cars lined Victoria Ave during this year's Vintage Weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2022 has been cancelled because of Covid-19 uncertainty.

The 10-year anniversary of the annual event was set to run over Wellington Anniversary Weekend in January but this week the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Trust (WVWT) made the call to cancel it.

"The uncertainty around the implementation of the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, and the anticipated timing of mid-January to reach required vaccination levels in our region, means we simply cannot afford to wait until we reach the required 90 per cent level to make a final decision," trust chairman Bruce Jellyman said.

Given the "freestyle nature of the event", organisers had to take a hard look at how they could manage the safety of the large crowds that attend, he said.

"The decision was by no means easy, nor was it made lightly. There are many wonderful elements to this event that all required in-depth considerations. Despite our efforts, we unfortunately cannot find a way to deliver the weekend in the way we all know and love.

"We are extremely disappointed to have to make the decision."

Key funders, sponsors and supporting event coordinators had been notified of the postponement.

The trust said it would offer promotional support through its Facebook page for any of the smaller vintage-themed events still able to run over the weekend.

Despite the cancellation, the trust said an alternative date for late summer may be on the cards.

"We expect more clarity around likely restrictions over the coming weeks, which then means we can start looking at options to run all or parts of the event at a later date."

Event manager Shanti Sibbing said the fast-changing Covid-19 situation had made recent planning more difficult.

"We were very excited to be celebrating our 10th anniversary over summer with everyone and now are so sad that we are unable to bring this amazing event to Whanganui in January," Sibbing said.

"Our team remains dedicated to delivering this vibrant vintage-themed event as soon as we can.

"We would like to thank all of our sponsors, supporters, media partners and all of the incredible event organisers who shape Whanganui Vintage Weekend. We look forward to celebrating this iconic event again with you all in the future."