Property Brokers Whanganui jumps on with Vintage Weekend

Event Organiser of Vintage Weekend Shanti Sibbing, with chairman of Vintage Weekend Trust Bruce Jellyman and Property Brokers Whanganui Ritesh Verma celebrate their partnership. Photo / Bevan Conley

Property Brokers have jumped at the opportunity to become a naming rights sponsor for a historic edition of Whanganui's Vintage Weekend.

Property Brokers will be the principal sponsor for the 10th edition of Vintage Weekend, with both parties delighted by what the future may look like.

Chairman of Vintage Weekend Trust Bruce Jellyman said it was great to have a well-known local supporter.

"It makes such a big difference to things we can do. It's money in the bank for us and gives us the opportunity to do things we wouldn't have been able to. It is quite significant."

With Vintage Weekend still three months away, Jellyman was very happy with the position they were in.

"It is very nice to get this signed off."

In her first year as event organiser, Shanti Sibbing said it was great to have Property Brokers on board.

"We are really looking towards putting [on] another great event."

Property Brokers was going to play a central role in 'Whanganui's Biggest Party,' branch manager Ritesh Verma said.

"It is something we wanted to be involved with. It is a great event. It brings tons of people to town and it sells Whanganui for what it is. It is just something, as a team, that everyone is stoked to be a part of."

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary, Jellyman said they are pulling out all the stops.

"The shape of the event is very similar to what we have been doing, but we've elevated a number of things along the way. To see it grow to the scale it has is ridiculous."

Despite the uncertainty for events due to Covid-19, Jellyman, Sibbing and the rest of the Vintage Weekend team will push on.

"It is really important," Jellyman said.

"Last year we did a highly detailed survey of the event and it literally brought in $3.9 million into the city for the three days. That is not normal spend, that is just Vintage Weekend spend. That is huge."

Sibbing said they will be updating the list of events for Vintage Weekend in the next week, check it out at https://whanganuivintageweekend.nz/