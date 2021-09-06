Planning under way for next year's Whanganui Vintage Weekend

Whanganui Vintage Weekend will enter its second decade next year. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui Vintage Weekend will enter its second decade next year. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Planning for next year's the Whanganui Vintage Weekend is under way.

It will run from January 21 to January 24 - Wellington Anniversary Weekend.

Shanti Sibbing, who has been an event organiser for Whanganui Walls and Lights on Bikes, has taken over as event manager working alongside the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Trust (WVWT).

Sibbing said she was "super excited to be on board".

"I have big boots to fill following Heather Cox's great work over the past three years, but I am up for the challenge and excited to get the ball rolling," he said.

"I am also looking forward to working alongside all the amazing organisers who shape this programme of wonderful events."

More than 30 events were expected to run over the four days, Sibbing said.

"There will be a lot to keep everybody busy, so make sure you save the dates and invite your friends and family over, for a weekend to remember.

"Some will be the regular favourites and some will be new, and we look forward to providing details of these as soon as possible."

WVWT chairman Bruce Jellyman said groups that wanted to hold a vintage-themed event during the weekend, and hadn't yet made contact, could do so by emailing before the end of September.

"We are very keen to ensure the full programme of events is able to be provided as early as possible to enable visitors to plan their weekend, and also note there are still opportunities for local businesses to sponsor events," Jellyman said.

To get in touch with the organisers of Whanganui Vintage Weekend, email info@whanganuivintageweekend.nz