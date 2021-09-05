Whanganui weather: Is our run of fine days coming to an end?

Wet weather is on the way for Whanganui. Photo /Bevan Conley

Whanganui run of fine days could be over with a wet and windy week in store.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said Monday would be the best day of the week.

"It does look like a pretty wet week. Today is really the highlight, then the weather becomes much more changeable and we are looking at on and off rain for the most of the week."

He said forecasted temperatures were very typical of Whanganui this time of year, not particularly hot or cold.

"But there will be a little bit of a change going from Tuesday into Wednesday. Slightly warm on the Tuesday, slightly on the cold side on the Wednesday, nothing unseasonal for early September."

Tuesday's expected temperature is around 18C, with scattered cloud from the afternoon.

"We've got westerlies to northwesterlies that tend to be pretty breezy through Whanganui. We are looking at a strong westerly change on Tuesday evening and that is going to last right till the end of Wednesday."

The temperature drops to around 13C on Wednesday, with showers and strong westerlies expected.

"The rain comes in pulses, it will be very on and off. But there is a band going through on Tuesday afternoon and another one going through around midday on Wednesday which is when the majority of rain will be."

The temperature starts to move up again on Thursday and Friday, climbing up to 16C and 18C, respectively.

Rain is expected to ease over the two days, before another pulse hits on Saturday.

Rain looks to dissipate on Saturday afternoon, with Sunday looking to be a bit cloudy and a high of 17C.