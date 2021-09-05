New shape for Horizons council out for submissions

Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell seeks feedback on proposed changes to representation. Photo / Bevan Conley

[A_110521WCBRCHor03.JPG] Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell seeks feedback on the proposed changes to representation. Photo / Bevan Conley Staff Reporter

Horizons Regional Council is asking residents whether its proposed number of councillors and constituencies as well as their names are fair and effective for the next two elections.

The council's representation review proposes to keep the six current constituencies with 12 general councillors, and add two new Māori constituencies, bringing the total number of councillors to 14.

"Constituencies are the way regional councils divide their region. This is similar to the way city and district councils can have wards. Voters in regional council elections vote for the candidate(s) they want to represent their constituency," Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said.

Earlier this year Horizons resolved to establish a Māori constituency or constituencies for the 2022 and 2025 local elections. It means that, in addition to the current Ruapehu, Whanganui, Manawatū-Rangitīkei, Palmerston North, Horowhenua and Tararua constituencies, the council is proposing two new Māori constituencies - Raki Māori (North) and Tonga Māori (South).

"The constituency boundary for the two Māori constituencies has been determined by the number and distribution of voters on the Māori roll," Keedwell said.

Residents can submit on whether they agree there should be two constituencies and on the proposed boundary and their names, or whether they think there should instead be one Māori constituency with two councillors.

Voters enrolled on the general electoral roll can only vote for representatives in general constituencies, and voters enrolled on the Māori roll can only vote for representatives in Māori constituencies. Voters can only vote for the candidates in one constituency within a region.

The Horizons Region is big and varied, Keedwell said.

"Our population isn't spread evenly across a region, so while the aim is for councillors to each represent a similar number of people, it's not always possible.

"For example, the Palmerston North constituency is a small area but currently there are four councillors to represent the 90,000 people who live there. The Tararua and Ruapehu constituencies cover much larger areas but only have one councillor each to represent about 19,000 and 10,000 people respectively."

The council also had to keep "communities of interest" together - people bound to each other by a geographical feature or school or road.

An increase in councillors will not equate to an increase in rates because the total amount paid to them is set by central government and will be unchanged.

Submissions can be made until October 10 and a hearing will take place on October 27 in Palmerston North. To make a submission or find further information, head to https://haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz

Submissions can also be sent to Freepost 217922, Horizons Regional Council, Private Bag 11025, Manawatū Mail Centre, Palmerston North or dropped off at a council service centre.