South Taranaki District Council proposes new electoral boundaries, Māori ward makeup

The South Taranaki District Council has proposed two new Maori constituencies, splitting the district down the middle. Photo / Supplied

The South Taranaki District Council is proposing to add an additional seat around the council table, after a representation review recommended a change to the council's makeup.

Councillors met last week to discuss the review which was triggered by the council's vote to establish a Māori constituency.

Representation reviews legally must be conducted every six years, and determine the council's makeup for the following two elections.

Under the new proposal put forward by the council, there would be 13 councillors, two of whom would be elected by a Māori constituency.

A single position - one of the three Taranaki Coastal Ward seats - would be scrapped to make room for the new Māori wards.

According to a proposed boundary map, the two Māori wards will be split almost exactly down the middle of the district.

A western ward would capture the townships of Manaia, Ōpunake and Rāhotu, and an eastern ward would cover the townships of Hāwera, Waverley and Pātea.

The boundary line, predominantly following State Highway 3, means that Eltham will be split down the middle, while a small portion of Normanby will be placed in the western ward.

As it currently sits, if implemented, the western ward would cover 2160 registered Māori voters, while the eastern ward would cover 2980.

There would also be four additional general wards, Eltham-Kaponga, Pātea and Taranaki Coastal, with two councillors each, alongside the Te Hāwera ward with five positions.

Consultation on the proposed make-up of the council went out to the public on Thursday, with residents encouraged to share their views on the proposal. Consultation closes on September 23.

South Tarananki District Mayor Phil Nixon was contacted for comment.