Long queues as Whanganui's recycling centre reopens to the public

Queues of cars accessing the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre extended to Wilson St last week. Photo / Bevan Conley

A two-week Covid-19 level 4 lockdown has made for long queues at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre.

The centre reopened to people bringing recyclables on September 1 as the region moved to alert level 3.

Manager Dale Cobb said staff anticipated queues - but they weren't as long as the ones after the five-week level 4 lockdown last year.

In order to make the process quicker for all, Cobb said people should sort recyclables at home before putting them in the car.

"The queue can take a while. It really does make a difference if people sort before they get here."

Only the front of the centre was open to the public last week, with a maximum of six cars. People were asked to scan or sign in at a traffic management point before driving in.

No one was allowed to walk in, and only one person per car was allowed to get out and distribute recyclables.

Both staff and members of the public were masked. Many staff members were there after the last lockdown and remembered how to operate.

Under level 2 six vehicles will be allowed into the rear of the centre, as well as the six in front, Cobb said.

Distancing and masks will probably still be mandatory.

He has been pleased by support from the community.

"For myself and the staff, we can't thank everybody enough for their generosity and genuine acknowledgement that we are doing the right thing."