Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre partially open under level 3

The Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre wil be open seven days a week under alert level 3, with users asked to wear masks. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre wil be open seven days a week under alert level 3, with users asked to wear masks. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre will partially reopen for recycling and green waste drop offs.

Under alert level 3, the centre in Maria Place Extension will be open seven days a week, from 9am to 4.30pm daily.

E-waste, scrap metal and commercial volume cardboard cannot be accepted at this time.

People are asked to wear masks at all times and only one person from each vehicle should do the recycling.

The green waste entrance is on the left driveway furthest from the fire station.

Traffic flow will be managed by staff as the centre is anticipating heavy volumes so people should expect delays and are asked to be considerate towards centre staff and other visitors.

Safety protocols are in place to ensure the centre is operating according to the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 alert level 3 guidelines.

Visit www.wrrc.co.nz for more information.