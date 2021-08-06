Registrations are open for the Whanganui Daffodil Rally for Cancer

The Whanganui Daffodil Rally for Cancer promises a fun day out for a good cause. Photo / Supplied

The Wanganui Vintage Car Club is gearing up for its annual Daffodil Rally for Cancer.

While the regular club rules restrict entry in their rallies to cars over 30 years old, all restrictions are lifted for the Daffodil Rally which is open to non-members with cars, motorbikes, bicycles or any other wheeled transport, who are encouraged to join in the fun.

"Anything roadworthy is welcome," club captain Frank James said.

The rally will be held on August 22.

"All proceeds go to support the Whanganui branch of the Cancer Society."

While vintage car clubs around the country will be holding Daffodil Rallies, each club chooses its own format and in Whanganui, the course is what's known as a "scatter run".

"Entrants in a scatter run collect answers to clues, with the answers being worth a different number of points," James said.

"The closest to the starting point at the Wanganui Racecourse are worth less than those which require a longer drive."

Each entrant has two hours to answer as many clues as possible and the one with the highest score wins.

"This year we have changed the format slightly and some clues will lead to a spot where a card will be handed over rather than an answer to a clue. These will carry a higher value as they are out of town and therefore need more time and distance to be covered.

"There is a limited time for the rally - two hours only and those returning late will have points deducted."

James said passengers can help drivers can help find answers, and the course promises "a great, fun afternoon".

The Wanganui Lions Club will be holding a sausage sizzle at the racecourse to raise more funds for the Cancer Society and coffee and icecream will also be available on-site.

The main sponsor of the Daffodil Rally is Wanganui Motors and local businesses H&A Print, Repco, Morrie Gibbons Signs, ABD Group, and BNT are all supporting the rally with prize offers and The Tool Shed has donated a three-tonne hydraulic garage jack to the prize pool.

Registration will be open from 12.30pm at the Wanganui Racecourse carpark on Sunday, August 22. The entry fee is $10 per vehicle. Drivers will be briefed before the rally begins at 1pm.

Registration is also available online at bit.ly/WVCCDAF21 or by contacting Peter or Keith on 0212 723 444, or 0274 454 628 or sending an email to pedorhardy@xtra.co.nz