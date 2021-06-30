Road Rodders add their horsepower to boost Whanganui Riding for the Disabled

Grant Rivers and Candice Sixtus (right) hand the proceeds from the Road Rodders Park Up to Jalissa Guage at RDA. Photo / Bevan Conley

It may not be their preferred level of horsepower but the Wanganui Road Rodders are happy to support Riding for the Disabled (RDA) with enough cash to add a new steed to their stable.

The club raised $4500 at their River City Park Up in April and RDA manager Jalissa Gauge said that was enough to purchase a new horse to add to their stable of 11.

The Road Rodders held their fourth annual park up at Whanganui City College on April 11 and have raised more than $20,000 for local charities with support from other clubs around the central North Island.

Club members Willy Pelzers, Grant Rivers, and Candice Sixtus said it was a great day, with displays by Whanganui Wanganui Towing, firefighters, Police, St John, start-ups of local drag racing cars, and classic motorbikes with the Whanganui Ukelele Orchestra providing the soundtrack.

Gauge said the support for local fundraisers is brilliant and the money would enable RDA to purchase a larger horse for adult riders.

"We have more adult riders coming to RDA so it is good to have another horse big enough for them to ride," she said.

"We already have a horse named Ford so we might call this one Chevy for the Road Rodders."

RDA now owns all the land and buildings it occupies at the corner of Purnell and London Sts after years of fundraising and community support enabled them to buy the land from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

They plan to hold a celebration next month.