Whanganui's Seth Reardon had class wins in the penultimate round of the NZ Enduro Series

Former national champion, Whanganui's Seth Reardon, heads to the NZ Enduro Series final round in Wairarapa at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Strong results over Queen's Birthday Weekend have set two PWR Yamaha riders up for potential class victories when the Yamaha-sponsored New Zealand Enduro Series wraps up this weekend.

Whanganui's Seth Reardon (AA – E2 0-300 4 Stroke) and Wil Yeoman (AA - E1 0-200 2 Stroke) rode hard over the two-day, 250-plus kilometre third round in the Moonshine Valley, near Wellington, to win their classes.

This was no mean feat as they contested tough terrain in the Akatarawa Forest, with Sunday's racing featuring some different sections to those raced on Saturday.

Reardon, the 2019 national champion, returned to winning form on his YZ250FX and took out class victories both days and finished third overall on Saturday and fourth overall on Sunday. He sits fourth overall behind series leader Dylan Yearbury with Tom Buxton second and James Scott third.

"Saturday was a good day for me. I rode solid, didn't make any mistakes and had some great times over the day. The track was mainly tight bush with a few fast gravel roads as well," Reardon said.

"On Sunday we rode the same track but with a few more tough sections thrown in the mix. I had a hard day going down in the last two terrain tests and losing some time but I managed to get up quickly and carry on to finish up fourth overall for the weekend and first in class.

"I'm happy with these results as they've moved me up the ladder before the last two rounds this weekend," he said.

The final round is a double-header in Wairarapa this weekend with the first tomorrow in Masterton followed by Sunday in Martinborough.