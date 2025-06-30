Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sponsored Stories

Whanganui club rugby: Last-minute try clinches Barracks Challenge Shield for Border

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Tyrone Albert was on the scoreboard with a penalty and a conversion in Border's win over Taihape. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Tyrone Albert was on the scoreboard with a penalty and a conversion in Border's win over Taihape. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

If ever a locker room of men were delighted that a last-minute victory did not advance them up a competition points table, it was Waverley Harvesting Border on Saturday.

In the big twist for Tasman Tanning Premier in 2025, Border came to Memorial Park

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sponsored Stories

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sponsored Stories