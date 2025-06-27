“The mile will continue to be our signature events for the classic,” meet director and Sports Heritage Trust founder Russell Sears said.

“By moving to a complete Bronze meeting, we will be able to showcase another 12 events, offering opportunities for more New Zealand athletes to compete against world-class athletes.”

The mile is the signature event because Cooks Gardens is known as the “home of the mile” - Sir Peter Snell broke the mile world record in 1962 at the venue.

Since then, the under-four-minute mile has been achieved 79 times at the track.

As a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Event, the Cooks International Classic brings the opportunity for athletes to earn world-ranking points at the Bronze level (C).

Its inclusion will also bring more prize money, more participation from international athletes, and more eyes on the event.

This year’s Cook Classic attracted the biggest crowd in more than a decade, with high jumper Hamish Kerr competing on home soil for the first time since winning an Olympic gold medal.

The Cooks Gardens venue is a drawcard in itself, receiving a World Athletics Heritage Plaque as a landmark. Its quality was maintained last year with resurfacing works.

“We are thrilled that our iconic venue, Cooks Gardens, is to host a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event not just for 2026 but also for 2027 and 2028,” Sears said.

“We are grateful for the Whanganui District Council who, in 2024, had the track resurfaced and recertified by World Athletics to enable us to continue to host these types of events in Whanganui.”