Facing a Rātana team with nothing to lose, Marist did not have it all their own way, deadlocked 12-12 at halftime.

The visitors wanted to get their talented backline into action as winger Taylor Kirkwood scored a double while, on the opposite side, Hawira Gardiner also dotted down, with fullback Rangi Kui slotting a first-half conversion.

But Marist pulled clear over the second stanza with their tries coming from winger Sanaila Tawake, lock and skipper Ben O’Leary, halfback Daniel Kauika and prop Jonty Bird – continuing his outstanding form after representing Rangitīkei in the previous week’s sub-union game.

Returning fullback Wiremu Morgan slotted a conversion in each half and then, at 24-17, put over the decisive penalty to make the game safe with only a few minutes remaining.

Marist clubroom celebrations were already well under way as, in what could likely be a historic first, both their Senior teams have qualified for the championship semifinals.

On a weekend where all four “home” sides won their quarter-finals, Spriggens Park already hosting two fixtures meant Direct Connect Marist Celtic took their derby game with Seales Winslow Pirates over to the neutral City College, winning 36-19 in the battle of fourth versus fifth.

Back at Spriggens, the Knights made sure Kelso Hunterville did not get a sniff of a chance this season after their competitive semifinal in 2024, scoring a point a minute in the first half and romping to a 73-16 victory.

Once again, it was the third versus sixth quarter-final which proved the most competitive but, unlike last year, there would not be an upset, as McCrea Scanning Counties withstood a spirited fightback by defending champions Utiku Old Boys 26-17 at Macnab Domain, continuing their transformative season.

Up at Rochfort Park, undefeated McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu received a plucky challenge from the massive underdogs, the Border “Rat Pack”, only leading 12-0 at halftime before pulling away for a 26-0 victory.

Results, June 27-28

Tasman Tanning Premier

Waverley Harvesting Border 15 (Harry Symes, Ross McDonald tries; Tyrone Albert pen, con) bt Byford’s Readimix Taihape 10 (Kaleb Sweet try; Chad Whale pen, con). HT: 10-3.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 27 (Sanaila Tawake, Ben O’Leary, Jonty Bird, Daniel Kauika tries; Wiremu Morgan pen, 2 con) bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 17 (Taylor Kirkwood 2, Hawira Gardiner tries; Rangi Kui con). HT: 12-12.

Tasman Tanning Senior Quarter-finals

Rochfort Park: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Border 26-0.

Spriggens Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Kelso Hunterville 73-16.

Macnab Domain: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Utiku Old Boys 26-17.

City College: Direct Connect Marist Celtic bt Seales Winslow Pirates 36-19.

Tasman Tanning Women

Cooks Gardens: AGC Training Marist Clovers bt Byfords Construction Taihape 64-7.

Cooks Gardens: Silks Audit Rātana bt Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls 86-0.

Marton Park: Hunterville bt Marton Queenbeez 61-0.