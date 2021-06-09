Revealed: Winners of the Springvale Garden Centre School Vegetable Garden contest

Mosston School took out first place in the competition. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mosston School took out first place in the competition. Photo / Bevan Conley

The winners of the inaugural Springvale Garden Centre School Vegetable Garden competition have been announced, with the winner taking out the contest by the barest of margins.

Whanganui's Mosston School took out first place in the competition, with a total of 1287 votes for the efforts of the school's "green team".

Mosston School receives a $500 Springvale Garden Centre voucher to put towards future work across the school's gardens.

Just eight votes behind Mosston was St Mary's School, in second place. Brunswick School placed third with a total of 959.

St Mary's and Brunswick receive a $300 and $200 voucher respectively.

More than 4300 votes were cast for the six schools that took part in the competition.

Mosston School teacher Aimee Loveridge led the school's green team and said that students were over the moon to be announced as the winners.

"We were just really stoked to get the garden to be honest. The kids loved it, and they've been the ones really driving the project," Loveridge said.

"We've got a roster, so they've been going out every day and watering it and getting rid of the weeds. They're really into it."

Mosston School grew a variety of different vegetables, which students later took home to their whānau. Photo / Bevan Conley

As for what the school will do with the $500 voucher, Loveridge said an extension to the garden is on the cards.

"We're hoping to make it a little bit bigger now that we can. It's really special to see the kids taking home what they've grown, so it will be great to see more of that."

Springvale Garden Centre's Gareth Carter said being a key sponsor in the competition was rewarding for the business.

"Often we get asked for prizes and things like that, but this is something that's longer-lasting I think. It's encouraging kids into gardening," Carter said.

"There's also a whole practical side to it. If you grow vegetables at home, you can make your budget stretch further. It's also enjoyable - people grow to enjoy the beauty that comes from it."