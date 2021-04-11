Wanganui Road Rodders return with River City Park Up in 2021

Hundreds of keen locals gathered at Whanganui City College for the annual River City Park Up. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui people turned out in droves on Sunday to check out hundreds of classic cars for a good cause.

The Wanganui Road Rodders held their annual River City Park Up at Whanganui City College, with hundreds of people visiting to see the display.

Veteran, vintage and classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, drag cars and more were all on display, with an estimated 500 vehicles on show.

The Park Up raised money for Riding for the Disabled Whanganui, who approached the Road Rodders about potentially being the recipient.

Organiser Gillian Hooper said it was great to be back for their fourth year after being postponed in 2020 due to Covid-19.

"There probably aren't as many as usual, but with the weather and other things going on. It is nice to have something again."

Hooper said Riding for the Disabled was a good cause and struggled sometimes with funding.

"It's good to do shows like this. It's good for our profile and it's good for Whanganui. There are lots of cars in Whanganui."

Classic Cover Insurance was the naming rights sponsor for the 2021 edition of the event.

"Unfortunately, we usually have a car dealer here," Hooper said.

"But due to Covid-19, there is limited stock on the yard and they don't have enough stock to showcase."

Hooper said clubs from all around the region, including Palmerston North, Taranaki and Ruapehu, attended.

The Whanganui Fire Brigade, Police and St John Ambulance held a demonstration, which drew a significant crowd, on how they respond to an accident.

With around 65 members in the Road Rodders, Hooper was stoked with the turnout and thanked all the locals and car clubs for the support.

"Without them, we couldn't have this event. It's awesome."

A clean Mazda RX7 was among those on show. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Whanganui Fire Brigade, Police and St John Ambulance held a demonstration on how they respond to an accident. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Rivercity Park Up, Whanganui.

Noreen Symons with her 1948 Ford and Tania Ravenwood with her 1979 Chevrolet C20. Photo / Lewis Gardner