Durie Hill School hits bowling green for something different

Teresa Henderson showing her classmates how it's done at the Durie Hill Bowling Club. Photo / Bevan Conley

Teresa Henderson showing her classmates how it's done at the Durie Hill Bowling Club. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui primary school has made the most of a local facility to spend their Friday doing something a little different.

Three classes of senior students at Durie Hill School spent some of their day learning and playing lawn bowls.

Durie Hill Bowling Club member and Durie Hill School teacher aide Gene Ridgway said he pitched the idea with principal Geoff Simes who was all about it.

"We were just talking about different sports and thought it would be cool to have mainly secondary school kids play, and we thought why not try with some primary school kids.

"Geoff is keen for them to have as many experiences as they can."

Gene Ridgway teaching the students of Durie Hill School how to hold the bowl. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ridgway said the Durie Hill Bowling Club was really accommodating to these sorts of initiatives to get more people involved in the game.

"This is the first time it has happened, will be a bit of an experiment but will be plenty of fun."

Simes said it was a good chance to get the kids out of the classroom for a few hours and do something new.

"Why not? It's a great, fun game and I'm sure they'll enjoy it. It's great to have something so close to us that is easy to get to."