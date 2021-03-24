St Johns Hill, Whanganui school leg of Kiwikids mountain bike race has returned

Popular demand has prompted the return of the St Johns Hill School leg of the Whanganui Mountain Bike Club's Kiwikids race. Photo / File

The Whanganui Mountain Bike Club has announced the return of the Kiwikids race at St Johns Hill School due to popular demand.

Previously cancelled when Covid alert levels changed, the race has now been rescheduled to April 11.

"The St Johns Hill School race is always well attended, so it was a shame to have to cancel it," organiser Phil White said.

"We're delighted to be able to put it back on the agenda."

The first race in the series was held at Westmere School on March 14 when well over 60 kids participated.

The next race in the series is coming up at the Lake Pauri mountain bike tracks on Sunday, March 28.

These tracks were built and maintained by volunteers of the MTB club, and were also the location of the cross-country MTB races and off road triathlon at the NZ Masters Games last month.

"It's a chance for kids to venture out on to some real mountain bike trails, which are still kid appropriate," said previous organiser Nigel McIlroy.

For only $2 entry, all riders get a chocolate fish, a certificate, an achievement award from McDonald's, and the chance to enter the prize draw to win a brand new mountain bike, courtesy of The Bike Shed on the corner of Ridgeway and St Hill streets.