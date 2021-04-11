Covid 19 coronavirus: Needs of Māori communities in Whanganui region carefully considered

Hauora ā Iwi chair Mary Bennett says the body is helping to plan the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the Whanganui region. Photo / Moana Ellis

Māori health service providers and local iwi are ensuring that the needs of Māori communities are carefully considered in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine programme to the wider Whanganui region.

Hauora ā Iwi chair Mary Bennett says the Whanganui District Health Board's iwi partnership body Hauora ā Iwi and Māori providers are helping to plan the massive vaccination programme throughout the region, including to large sites in Whanganui, at general practices and health centres, in rural towns, and in smaller settlements like the Whanganui river communities.

"One of the things we have done is taken up the invitation to be part of the project team that is rolling out the Covid vaccination," Bennett said.

"What we want to ensure is that we are partnering with the District Health Board, with the Regional Health Network and with GPs in providing vaccinations for our people. From a Hauora ā Iwi perspective, are we thinking about where our providers actually are – in Marton, in Taihape? Are we thinking about where our people are – sites like Ratana, like Waverley where we have clinics? Are we thinking about access for those who live up the river?"

In Whanganui, about 270 frontline healthcare workers, critical response staff and the families of border workers received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of Friday, April 9.

Whanganui DHB dispensed 90 Covid-19 vaccines at Whanganui Hospital last Wednesday and had another 90 doses to give at Whanganui Hospital both Thursday and Friday.

All 270 vaccines are going to frontline health workers who are vaccinators or in direct contact with patients, or to staff who work in emergency services or to the families of border workers – mainly families of Defence Force personnel from Waiouru and Ohākea.