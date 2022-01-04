Whanganui's Aramoho Toy Museum a treasure trove of hidden gems

Dan Hurley has counted every item in the museum. Photo / Mike Tweed

Dan Hurley has counted every item in the museum. Photo / Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Dan Hurley has operated the Aramoho Toy Museum for more than 20 years, yet the 100,000 or so items on display have remained a secret to all but a handful of curious locals and out-of-towners.

Hurley's collection grew so large that more buildings had to be added to his property as time went on.

The first, built in 1999, contains thousands of toys from fast-food restaurants like McDonald's, Georgie Pie and Pizza Hut.

That's just the beginning, with everything from Beano figurines to 101 Dalmatians (in chronologically released order) also peering out.

"As soon as I got the first space built, I went over to Australia and came back with seven suitcases full of toys," Hurley said.

"There are around 40,000 toys in that room alone."

Hurley began collecting in the mid-1980s, about the time McDonald's opened its first restaurant in Whanganui.

A row of Snoopy figurines in Dan Hurley's "McDonald's room". Photo / Mike Tweed

The oldest set on display - Fast Macs cars - was released in 1985.

It isn't just toys from the restaurant; there are mugs, hats, masks, old posters and even a McDonald's tie on the walls.

Vintage McDonald's plates were sourced from an antique shop his son owned.

Despite the massive amount of memorabilia, Hurley said he never really cared for the food, other than the occasional Bacon and Egg McMuffin with no cheese.

"I don't like hamburgers, but I do like their icecreams. I would go and buy one, along with a toy.

"That carried on for quite some time."

School galas had been a happy hunting ground when it came to collecting, he said.

"We found it was easier to leave it until the gala was finishing, and give them $10 for the whole lot. There was always some amazing stuff in there.

"I'm always looking for something, and if I spot it I'll pick it up, no problem."

Hurley, now 84, said he retired at the age of 55 after a career of being a "jack of all trades".

"I was a railway shunter, I worked at the Rutland pub for nine years, and at the Woollen Mill for 18 years.

"This whole [museum] thing really started when the children left home and left their own collections behind. They had an awful lot of stuff.

"We've just kept that collection going."

Dan Hurley says his collection is a continuation of the ones his children left behind when they moved out of home. Photo / Mike Tweed

He designed and built the other, larger room himself in 2005, using a lot of recycled materials.

Displayed in the big room are 2019 magnets, 3188 teddy bears, 2087 dolls and 4046 key rings.

Dig a little deeper and you will find Sanitarium Kornies toys, Mr Bean, Smurfs and 241 Sesame Street figurines.

"Every single thing in here has been counted. It's a fulltime job looking after it all," Hurley said.

"I still walk in here and enjoy seeing everything. You can look around four or five times and there will still be something you've missed."

The Aramoho Toy Museum is open to the public by appointment.

For more information, call (06) 343 9148 or email lyledanralph@gmail.com