Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Two big events coming up for Whanganui toy collectors

3 minutes to read
It will be a trip down memory lane for some this weekend. Photo / Supplied

It will be a trip down memory lane for some this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Those in the hunt for a rare collectable or just a bit of nostalgia will have the chance for a trip down memory lane at Hayward's Auctions this weekend.

Toys are going under the hammer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.