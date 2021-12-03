Red Eye Cafe owner Caley Maulder designed the business' new welcome sign, asking customers to be understanding of the rules. Photo / Bevan Conley

Red Eye Cafe owner Caley Maulder designed the business' new welcome sign, asking customers to be understanding of the rules. Photo / Bevan Conley

On the streets of Whanganui on Friday, there was a mixed feeling among business owners and members of the public as doors opened within the new Covid framework.



Currently, the Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu regions fall within the red zone, while South Taranaki is in orange.

Most businesses followed the new rules, while others made clear their opposition by displaying posters saying all are welcome regardless of vaccination status.

At Red Eye Cafe on Guyton Street, owner Caley Maulder had spent the previous night designing a sign for the front of the business, explaining to customers the new rules.

The cafe reluctantly decided to operate as a vaccinated venue, to ensure the business could remain afloat.

"We are heartbroken and can only ask that our customers please try and respect these enforced rules, as we do the same," the sign read.

As for how the new system was affecting business, Maulder said she wasn't full of hope.

"We've had four customers in this morning so far - usually it's about 10 to 15.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to people who came in for their last meal, and you felt like you just wanted to cry."

Under red, businesses operate similarly to how they did at Alert Level 2, with mandatory face coverings and scanning.

The biggest difference is the use of the My Vaccine Pass system, allowing the public to present proof of vaccination.

In hospitality, businesses now have to decide whether to become a vaccinated or non-vaccinated venue.

Maulder said some customers had expressed their frustration with the new system, while others weren't overly worried.

"Regardless, we're very thankful to our loyal customers and for their support."

It was a similar experience for Ambo Kim, the owner of Victoria Ave's Roast House Cafe, which also is a vaccinated venue.

Kim said he had noticed a drop in customers on Friday morning which he put down to the new system.

Ambo Kim, the owner of Roast House Cafe, said business had been quiet on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We are used to more at this time of day."

As a bakery, Kim said it wasn't practical to operate as a non-vaccinated venue.

"It's only the first day, so we'll see how it goes before we decide what to do."

Meanwhile, implementing the new rules has proven to be a headache for Paula Wade, the owner of The Edge, a beauty studio, and Top Draw, an adjoining lingerie store.

Under the new rules, those with an appointment at The Edge must provide proof of vaccination, but those visiting Top Draw do not, due to its status as a retail business.

Some Whanganui businesses have displayed 'no discrimination' posters, saying no restrictions on unvaccinated people apply at their premise. Photo / Bevan Conley

That meant the door which typically adjoins the two businesses has been closed off to ensure the two groups don't mingle.

Wade said the new rules hadn't affected business, and she was looking forward to a busy summer season.

"We're at our busiest time of the year at the moment, I think we've only had one cancelled appointment in the last few days."

In red, a vaccinated venue can operate a maximum of 100 people that are seated and appropriately distanced. If a venue chooses not to follow the vaccine pass system, they are bound by rules similar to Alert Level 3, where all service must be contactless.

For retail at red, the sector operates similarly to level 2, with no different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated. However, a business can decide to implement a no-jab no-entry policy if they wish.

For services such as hairdressing or beauty therapy, they must require vaccination or close their doors.