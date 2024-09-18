Marton’s The Mudder a sell out

This year's The Mudder is a sellout.

This year’s edition of The Mudder is a sell-out.

Six hundred participants will line up in the annual event which has participants navigating a range of obstacles through a Rangitīkei farm setting.

Event manager Andrew Stewart came up with the idea for the annual event in 2013 after taking part in an Outward Bound course.

“That course made me think about different ways we could use our farm and one of those was using the natural springs and muddy patches to create some sort of event that people could have a really great day out in the countryside,” Stewart said.

With the option of 8km, 5km and 3km there is a course for all athletic abilities.