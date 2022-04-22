Three people are in hospital with Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

One more person has died with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

The Ministry of Health has reported 128 new cases of Covid-19 across the Whanganui region on Friday.

There are now 886 active cases in the region with 139 having recovered since Thursday.

The DHB said there were three people in hospital with Covid-19 across the region, with two of them being treated specifically for the virus.

Nationally, the ministry reported 9390 new community cases, with 522 cases in hospital.