An Air Chathams Convair 580. Photo / Supplied

Air Chathams' 'workhorse' plane that has been called the catalyst behind the airline's growth has reached its final resting place in Wānaka.

One of New Zealand's oldest planes still in service, the Convair 580 flew from Auckland to Wānaka, departing at 11.30am and landing at about 2.30pm last Friday.

It will be kept at the National Toy and Transport Museum in Wānaka.

Air Chathams chief operating officer Duane Emeny said the decision was made to retire the plane in July last year as it approached a maintenance deadline that was likely to cost upwards of a million dollars.

Craig and Duane Emeny in the cockpit of a Convair 580. The airline had three of the aircraft. Photo / Supplied

"It's made a huge difference for the Chatham Islands especially ... in many ways, it was the growth catalyst for the airline."

Last week was the first real opportunity to finally get the plane to Wānaka where it will have high-value, still serviceable components removed and replaced with expired units, Emeny said.

Air Chathams' staff wrote farewell messages on the much-loved plane's bulkhead.

The airline - which services the Whanganui to Auckland route - said it was an emotional day.

"There's a very special place for this aircraft, not only in my life and my company's life but really also to the Chatham Islands community as well," Emeny's father Craig, chief executive of the airline, said.

Duane Emeny said after they decided to retire the plane there had been interest from Papua New Guinea, where it was being considered for carrying out mining contracts.

It was in use carrying night freight until the end of September last year, Emeny said.

The Convair had made occasional trips to Whanganui but it was more known for its work taking passengers, seafood and produce between the Chatham Islands and the mainland.

The plane has made trips as far as Manapouri in Southland, Tuvalu in the South Pacific and other remote destinations.

Air Chathams has purchased an ATR-72 500 to replace the Convair.

-Additional reporting RNZ