Twenty per cent of students at Whanganui’s international pilot academy have returned home as its fleet remains grounded due to a safety investigation.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and NZ Qualifications Authority (NZQA) visited the NZ International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) last month after concerns were raised through anonymous reporting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Academy chief executive Gerard Glanville said the students had elected to go home for a break.
“We will co-ordinate with them to bring them back in again, as soon as we understand the implications of this inquiry,” he said.
Students in the IndiGo cadet programme are charged $29,400 for pastoral care (food, accommodation and travel) as part of their 15-month Commercial Pilot Licence course.
The academy had about 140 students, with 108 currently in the IndiGo programme, Glanville said.
Last month, NZQA deputy chief executive of quality assurance Eve McMahon said it was investigating the quality of training at the academy, as well as any issues relating to the Education (Pastoral Care of Tertiary and International Learners) Code of Practice 2021, which had a focus on student accommodation.
The academy operates two accommodation facilities for students – Hato Hōhepa (formerly the Nazareth Rest Home) and College Estate (the former Collegiate Motor Inn).
In a statement this week, she said NZQA was continuing to review the information it had gathered at the academy’s campus, and from students and management since.
“Next steps – and any timing – will depend on what we find," she said.
The outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 significantly impacted NZICPA, with student numbers down to 19 when the country’s borders were closed and the facility relying on council loans to stay afloat.
