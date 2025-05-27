A letter to NZICPA students from academy chief executive Gerard Glanville on May 24 said a directive by the CAA resulted in the grounding of all NZICPA-operated aircraft until further notice.

Glanville told the Chronicle on Monday that the concerns were raised to the CAA through “anonymous reporting”.

“We are not shut down,” he said.

“They are just investigating whether there is a wider problem with the maintenance of our aircraft.”

The NZICPA operates two accommodation facilities for students – Hato Hōhepa on St John’s Hill (formerly the Nazareth Rest Home) and College Estate (the former Collegiate Motor Inn) on Liverpool St.

There are about 140 students at NZICPA, which is owned by the Whanganui District Council.

In 2023, the academy signed a deal with Indian airline IndiGo to train 200 cadets up until December 2026.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe, Deputy Mayor Helen Craig and the council’s chief executive David Langford met with academy officials on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Tripe said the safety of academy staff, students and the wider community was a top priority.

“If NZICPA has not followed the correct processes in relation to this, tough questions will be asked and need to be answered.”

He said the academy would undertake an independent review, under the guidance of the CAA, which was expected to take several months.

“We will await the outcomes of those reviews before agreeing a course of action with NZICPA, but any additional financial burden on ratepayers is non-negotiable and safety remains paramount.”

Glanville and NZICPA board chair Matthew Doyle have been approached for comment.

