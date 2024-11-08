He said it was like landing “in the middle of the race and you’ve just got to start running”.
“But yes, I remember watching and seeing that co-design aspect of the building announced. That was very interesting to see from afar.
“And I might have even been a little envious at that point ... having no idea that, when it came to opening, I’d be at the desk.”
Clifford said the co-design had become a “really defining part of the redevelopment”.
It involved Te Kāhui Toi o Tūpoho, a group of Tūpoho-appointed artists working alongside architects Warren and Mahoney to design the pātaka – the extension to sit alongside and connected to the refurbished heritage building.
“It’s seen it evolve and update itself with the times much more so than if we just built what was designed in 1998, which would have been a beautiful building but this is something really interesting and unique,” Clifford said.
“Bringing those local stories that iwi know better than anyone into the building itself means the building is a much stronger expression of where we are and who we are and it’s made it a much more powerful symbol for Whanganui.”
The cultural lead for Te Kāhui Toi o Tūpoho was Cecelia Kumeroa, who said the Sarjeant was a “very early example of a project that is co-designed”.
The group had early guidance from sculptor Rangi Kipa, who has whakapapa to Whanganui and was the cultural design lead on the award-winning New Plymouth airport project.
“Without them providing the political pressure – through the years too – to create and maintain the mana of Whanganui as an iwi, I don’t think we would have had the opportunity to have co-design.”
Kumeora hoped the Sarjeant project would show “we can have the best of both worlds”.
“You can have a timeless river with its own legal identity. And you can have your beautiful heritage buildings and amazing vintage festivals and stuff – and then you can have a contemporary, new, cool gallery with contemporary art.
“And have the community come in and feel more comfortable coming into the gallery. In particular, our iwi. We want them to feel at home here on our whenua at Pukenamu.”
The inclusion of Sir Archie Taiaroa’s name on the pātaka was important to iwi, she said.
“His gift for the river is really important and our iwi leadership wanted that acknowledged.”
Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said this weekend was about a vision becoming reality.
“It just shows that, if you’ve got something significant, it takes time. But it also takes a belief and it takes, in this case, true collaboration [between iwi, council, the Sarjeant Gallery Trust and central government] to work.”
Tripe said the gallery would help embed Whanganui’s modern identity.
“We’ve matured to a point where we are much clearer about who we are and we’re clearer about our identity and what we stand for.
“The points of difference for Whanganui are the awa, the arts and creative sector and heritage.
“The Sarjeant Gallery brings all of those three together.”
She led the fundraising charge to match the Government’s initial $10m commitment.
“They could see the social value and the economic drivers.”
She said there had been multiple changes in local and central government – and staffing at the gallery – during the redevelopment and she would be thinking about all of those involved, including former Sarjeant director Bill Milbank, who died in 2023.
“I think I’m going to find it quite emotional on Saturday to think of all the people who gave generously, who are no longer with us.
“I’m sure they’ll be swirling around somewhere. It’s almost overwhelming to think of the magnitude of support.”
Influential people across the country lobbied for the project, she said.
“I mean the hardcore, it might take a while to come up and have a nosey when they eventually get curious enough to get over whatever their preconceptions are but I think a lot who are just on the fence or just don’t know will be enticed by a big month of events.
“We’re opening with an exhibition that is a very powerful statement of who we are here.”
And then work will begin on what comes next.
“So that we’re not a novelty, that we’re here for a long time.”
Zaryd Wilson is the editor of the Whanganui Chronicle and has been a journalist covering the lower North Island for 13 years. He joined the Whanganui Chronicle as a reporter in 2014 and has been editor since 2021.