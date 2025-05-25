Air Chathams currently has around 140 permanent staff, with 50 to 60 based in Auckland. Photo / NZME
A potential move to Whanganui for Air Chathams’ headquarters is one step closer, after the airline signed an agreement with the district council.
Through a memorandum of understanding, the two parties will work on a business case for the relocation, which could result in 50 Air Chathams staff leaving Auckland for Whanganui.
At a Whanganui District Council meeting this week, council chief executive David Langford said the shift would bolster the commercial viability of the airport, bring jobs to the region and hopefully bring leasing revenue to the council.
“It could potentially be a win for us and Air Chathams, because the cost of real estate in Whanganui is substantially lower than at Auckland Airport,” he said.
Langford told the Chronicle the business case would cost “as close to zero dollars as you can get” because the work would be undertaken by him and one council staff member.
It was expected to be finished in two to three months, he said.
“I’m going up to Air Chathams’ Auckland offices soon,” he said.
“We’ll have discussions with [Air Chathams chief operating officer Duane Emeny] and his team and have a good look around their existing facility, to get an idea of what they would need at Whanganui Airport.”
“As a business, we need to be really careful with those decisions, because it’s a very specialist industry we’re in and you need highly qualified people.
“They are hard to find.”
