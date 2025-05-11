The partial parallel taxiway will be finished in September.

Work is under way on a partial parallel taxiway at Whanganui Airport, but funding for the second half of the project is still to be secured.

Phase one of the project, costing $3.6 million, will be finished in September.

Whanganui District Council chief strategy officer Sarah O’Hagan told the council’s projects and grants committee there were ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Transport about “bringing their contribution to the table at some point”.

The airport runs in a joint partnership with the ministry, which refused to fund phase two of the project because it did not view the taxiway as essential.

O’Hagan said a funding application for phase two, also costing $3.6m, was submitted to the Government’s regional infrastructure fund (RIF) at the end of last year.