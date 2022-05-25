Mangaweka residents make their way across the bridge after its official opening. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The new $11 million Mangaweka Bridge crossing the Rangitīkei River has opened to traffic.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson was on-site to cut the ribbon on Friday saying it was "an enormous thrill" to get it over the line.

"The reality is, if we were going through a business case for the bridge today we would have difficulty getting the money.

"There was a moment in time when this case was started, with full support from the community and companies, that meant we got a green light effectively."

Students from Mangaweka School walked across the bridge and performed a waiata at the other end, Watson said.

A pou, designed by artist Maihi Potaka on behalf of Ngāti Hauiti, was unveiled.

"It is stunning, and tells the story of both sides of the awa and its journey from the ranges down through the valley," Watson said.

The new bridge had a huge function in terms of transport to both sides of the Rangitīkei River.

"Having to operate under a six-tonne weight limit [on the old bridge] over the last few years meant heavy transport was going around an extra 45-minute loop, and on a more difficult road," Watson said.

"In terms of economic development, this is quite a substantial change."

There were a number of operations that would benefit.

"We've got sheep and beef, forestry, Manuka honey, and there's an orchard at Kawhatau that has the most amazing peacherines. They employ a large number of locals," Watson said.

"We also have very significant areas of asparagus there as well.

"They have truck and trailer units coming out on a daily basis during that season."

Andy Watson (far right) with Manawatū District Deputy Mayor Michael Ford and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Hauiti chairwoman Heather Gifford. Photo / Supplied

The grower of the peacherines, Diana Baird of Diana's Fruit, said a truck visited the orchard five times a week during harvest.

She was "overjoyed" to have the use of the bridge again.

"At the moment it's taking an extra 20 minutes each way.

"There's a significant time-save for freight just on the fruit, and we have sheep and beef as well.

"It's obviously a chunk of fuel as well so we'll be reducing the carbon omissions."

Sam Rainey at Mangaweka Asparagus said they were delighted to have the new bridge.

"It's great news. For everyone who lives up that road, when they're heading south it's a saving."

Paid for by Rangitīkei District Council, Manawatū District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, the bridge will form part of the Manawatū Scenic Route.

Construction began in 2020.

The old bridge, located 30m upstream, has been retained for walking and cycling.

Watson said he also "opened" that bridge in 2015, more than 110 years after it was first used.

"When it was built in 1904 it had never been formally opened.

"Richard Seddon [then Prime Minister] was meant to come up and do it but there was inclement weather and he seemed to change his mind.

"It's the only cantilever road bridge left in New Zealand, so it has a historic function."

The new bridge will be closed to heavy vehicles until the sealing of the approach has been completed on the Manawatu District Council side of the river.

That is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.