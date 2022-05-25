Whanganui Fire Service station manager Shane Dudley asked for people to check their smoke alarms following two Castlecliff housefires over the last two weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Fire Service station manager Shane Dudley asked for people to check their smoke alarms following two Castlecliff housefires over the last two weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

People are being urged to check that they have working smoke alarms after two house fires in which the occupants were "lucky" to get out.

"In recent weeks we've had a couple of house fires with people who were lucky to get out of their houses because they didn't have working smoke alarms," Whanganui Fire station manager Shane Dudley said.

Dudley's comments came following two house fires in Castlecliff over the last two weeks.

The first occurred on May 11 and crews responded to the blaze on Heads Road.

The second occurred on May 24, also on Heads Road.

No occupants of either home were injured and an NZ Police spokesperson said neither fire was being treated as suspicious.

However, both houses were extensively damaged in the blazes, and Dudley said with winter approaching these fires are a reminder for Whanganui residents to keep themselves and their homes safe.

He recommended long-life photoelectric smoke alarms installed in every sleeping area.

Along with smoke alarms, he said people heating their homes with wood-burning fires should also check their flues were clean.

Dudley said any people with electric blankets should get a registered electrician to check for tears in the blanket or broken cables before using them this winter.