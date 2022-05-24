Russell Bell: Whanganui business' service a 'shoe-in'

If these boots were made for walkin' they needed to both look good and actually not look like they were about to disintegrate when the walkin' started, writes Russell Bell. Photo / 123rf

If these boots were made for walkin' they needed to both look good and actually not look like they were about to disintegrate when the walkin' started, writes Russell Bell. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Firstly, credit where it is due.

I was pleased to see the significant allocation towards health in the Budget. Given that the pandemic has laid bare the stresses and strains on the health system (albeit hospitals becoming earthquake-prone is a surprise), it is good to see the attention being paid – especially as our population gets older.

It is time for backlogs, like breast cancer screening, to be reduced and we also look forward to seeing results in the mental health space.

Speaking of credit, it is awesome to see the advent of Mister Minit at Trafalgar Square. And I have to congratulate them on their early service and quality of work.

For years I have had shoes that are both comfortable and pass the Mrs Bell fashion inspection tests but, through wear and tear, have had to be retired.

If these boots were made for walkin' they needed to both look good and actually not look like they were about to disintegrate when the walkin' started.

Sometimes the shoes qualified for the "I really like these" category, and they would be set aside for a trip to Palmerston North to be re-soled. There may already be (or was) an alternative in Whanganui but it wasn't overt or obvious.

So particularly while on those "shoe" trips east to the "grey cloud capital of the southern hemisphere", I often contemplated why a city of Whanganui's size and stature did not have a shoe repair option.

Dear readers, I am happy to report that this service gap has been filled and, now that two pairs of shoes have been through the shop, I can also attest to the high quality of workmanship and service.

The other surprise is that the business has so many other services and products under one roof.

A good example for us is the opportunity to replace two very worn garage door openers. But it doesn't stop there - there's also key cutting (which I think is the core of the business from back in the day), engraving, watch repair, to name but a few.

What also impressed me was the friendly service and the presentation of the shoes back to me when the job was finished.

While, like most people, I understand that I am paying for a service, it is always better for any business that your customer leaves satisfied but also with a clear, positive memory of the transaction. First impressions count, and here I have nothing but positive things to say.

Speaking of great service and positive impressions, it was good to go out a couple of weeks ago and see hospitality venues with high levels of patronage. Kudos to the management and staff of Frank Bar and Thai Villa, who made our night memorable.

So be it shoes or hospitality, it is really pleasing to see the Whanganui business scene gain much-needed momentum and that the people who make it tick are providing great service.