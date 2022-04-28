Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Russell Bell: The inflation debate and why both sides are wrong and right

4 minutes to read
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Grant Robertson has blamed global pressures for inflation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Grant Robertson has blamed global pressures for inflation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Russell Bell
By
Russell Bell

Columnist

OPINION

There's been a lot of talk about inflation lately, and rightly so. Inflation is a pervasive menace on household and business budgets and, when out of control (as it appears to be right now),

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.